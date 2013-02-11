SMT Unveils Golf Broadcast Technologies for PGA Tour

DURHAM, N.C.— As the 2013 PGA Tour season gets under way, SMT, the leading provider of data integration, graphics presentation and video enhancement solutions for live sports, is launching a suite of innovative golf products.



Beginning with the Hyundai Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii, SMT also rolled out the Driving Grid, a virtual graphic presentation that highlights drive distances that has been compared to the yellow first down line used in NFL broadcasts. It also displays statistics, including the longest and shortest drives of the day. It can also be used to display a graphic highlighting the distance of any drive as the ball rolls to a complete stop.



Fans watching TV coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open saw SMT’s Landing Zone technology in action predicting where the golf ball will land while the ball is in flight. The graphic system will generate and display a landing target within one second of the ball being struck on the tee. The technology represents a partnership between SMT and Trackman Golf and will be featured during Golf Channel’s “Spotlight” bonus coverage at events throughout 2013.



Golf Channel’s coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am will feature SMT’s PuttVision, which was rolled out during the Humana Challenge in La Quinta, Calif. By displaying the optimal putting line as a 3D virtual scene, viewers can see the topography, as well as the golfer’s view. PuttVision will ultimately be available on every hole to facilitate production flexibility.



“With PuttVision, various new data points are available, including break and speed which will allow us to develop an entirely unique set of statistics for measuring putt difficulty and make percentage,” said Don Tupper, vice president of business development at SMT.



“SMT has only begun to scratch the surface: their technology opens up the possibilities for us to expand our technology portfolio to deliver more compelling content to share with golf fans,” said Scott Armstrong, director of tournament graphics and technology for the Golf Channel.



SMT has pioneered real-time scoring and wireless data system that enabled interaction with live data displays at PGA Tour events. The company has won 20 Emmys, and SMT’s solutions have been used at the Super Bowl, NBC Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis 500, the NCAA Final Four, ESPN X Games, NBA on TNT, NASCAR and NHL events.



