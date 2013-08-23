Small Tree unveils TitaniumZ line of shared storage systems

Small Tree has unveiled TitaniumZ, an all-in-one real-time Ethernet-based shared storage solution designed and optimized for the demanding needs of video editors requiring shared access to media files.

Offered in three scalable models — TitaniumZ-5, TitaniumZ-8 and TitaniumZ-16 — the shared storage system can be configured with up to 20 10GbE ports or 24 GbE ports with storage capacities (raw) from 10TB to 1PB. It can be upgraded on-site through ZFS technology, which enables servers to seamlessly integrate newly added storage while keeping existing files intact.

All three models can work across multiple protocols (AFP, SMB, NFS and iSCSI) and platforms, including Adobe Creative Suite, Avid Media Composer, Avid Pro Tools, Apple Final Cut Pro 7, Apple Final Cut Pro X and Autodesk Smoke. In addition, each TitaniumZ system includes Mint project sharing software from Flavoursys — customers can purchase a fou

r- or eight-seat license — which offers seamless project and media sharing for Avid Media Composer. It's available in a variety of drive configurations, from five to 144 supporting 16 to 144 concurrent ProRes 422 streams, with multiple network scalability options.