Sky News Arabia uses Vinten robotic technology

Vinten Radamec, a robotic camera support system vendor and part of the UK base Vitec Group, has been selected to equip the new headquarters of the Arabic language TV station, Sky News Arabia, with robotic and manual studio products. The studio, a 50/50 joint venture between Abu Dhabi Media Investment Corp and British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB), is due to launch the news channel in the spring of 2012. The channel will be based in a three-floor facility housing a multimedia newsroom, craft edit suites, live graphics production and a news operations center that will manage Sky News Arabia’s international network of thirteen bureaus. The channel’s main studio will be in a completely redesigned space within the complex.

The Vinten Radamec order was secured by the supplier of broadcast solutions, TSL, which was appointed as Systems Integrator to fit out the studios, production and broadcasting functions.