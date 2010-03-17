SintecMedia to show new products suite

At the 2010 NAB Show, SintecMedia will introduce a suite of new products for national networks, cable networks and station groups. Alongside its OnAir BMS platform, SintecMedia is introducing its scalable suite of business solutions for media companies with OnTrack for business intelligence, OnTarget for airtime planning optimization and OnRequest for monetizing new media.

OnTrack is a media business intelligence tool that provides decision support tools especially designed for TV. OnTrack’s strategic solution assists in keeping media businesses on track using decision support technologies and multidimensional analytics to maximize revenues.

OnTarget is an interactive airtime optimization product with advanced mathematical algorithms to perform booking and placement of spots and promotions. OnRequest is a platform to support and encourage the monetization of a media group’s nonlinear business.

See SintecMedia at NAB Show Booth N5816.