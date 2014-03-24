Sinclair Orders 70-plus JVC ProHD Live HD Transmission Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group has ordered more than 70 of its new GY-HM890 ProHD shoulder-mount cameras for local news operations. Introduced earlier this month, the GY-HM890 features a built-in streaming engine that allows live HD transmission directly from the camera.



Based in Hunt Valley, Md., Sinclair owns or operates 149 stations in 71 markets. With 85 stations producing news, the company already has almost 100 JVC ProHD cameras in the field, including GY-HM790 shoulder-mount and GY-HM650 handheld models. Deliveries of the new GY-HM890s are expected to begin next month, with several cameras slated for WOAI and KABB in San Antonio (DMA #36) and WJAC in Johnstown, Pa. (DMA #103).



The purchase is the first phase of the company’s planned standardization on the camera across its ENG operations. When paired with a Verizon 4G LTE modem, which is connected to the camera via USB, the new GY-HM890 transmits HD footage directly to a broadcast facility for live over-the-air or Web distribution or FTP file transfer. JVC’s Advanced Streaming Technology provides content-aware error correction, bandwidth shaping, and real-time feedback of streaming status.



Built for uncompromising ENG environments, the 3-CMOS GY-HM890 features an interchangeable Fujinon 20x autofocus zoom lens, dual SDHC/SDXC card slots for recording HD or SD footage in a variety of native file formats, HD/SD-SDI Pool Feed input, and four-channel audio with two XLR mic/line inputs. Compatible with JVC’s full range of components and accessories, the GY-HM890 is also a versatile studio or multi-camera field production camera, with a 68-pin connection that accommodates JVC fiber or multi-core camera modules.

