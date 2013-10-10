Shure Axient Delivers Wireless to Confederations Cup

Thiago Silva of Brazil celebrates with trophy alongside team mates after victory in the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Final match between Brazil and Spain at Maracana on June 30, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.



NILES, ILL.—Live broadcasts of the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil deployed the Shure Axient wireless microphone system as a test run for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.



“We made arrangements with FIFA to use the system at several Cup matches, including the opening and closing ceremonies,” Igor Del Ventura, Shure Market Development for Latin America. “The systems were used for live broadcast as well as Infotainment.”



FIFA’s Infotainment features two hosts located on the field, interacting with fans in the stadium before the game, at halftime and post-game.



The first test for Axient came at the opening game in Brasilia, which started with speeches from Joseph Blatter, president of FIFA, and from Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.



“Both the speeches were perfect in terms of wireless performance,” says Del Ventura. “We used the Axient systems in frequency diversity mode, which proved to be vital. Our computer logs showed that the system switched frequencies 13 times during the first match, yet no one could hear a problem.”



Axient’s ShowLink back-channel enables the engineer to control the transmitters remotely, including frequency assignment and output power, while also providing precise information on battery life and RF and audio levels.



The Shure systems were used during matches in Brasilia and Belo Horizonte as well as the championship final between Spain and Brazil at Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. Axient handheld mics were used on the field for infotainment presentations, which included anti-discrimination speeches by team captains of Brazil and Uruguay.



The Technology Team of the Organizing Committee of the World Cup, which had been concerned with the likelihood of wireless interference, was pleased with the performance of the Axient systems, taking note of how Shure’s frequency diversity technology eliminated the problem without audible interruptions. The organization also noted the sound quality of the KSM9 microphone capsule and long life of the system’s rechargeable batteries. In a letter, the Technology Team praised Axient’s reliability.



The Technology Team of the Organizing Committee of the World Cup is led by Reinaldo Pargas, General Manager of Technology and also includes Audio and Video Manager Gonçalo Gomes, with Audio and Video Coordinators Elizeu Medeiros and Danilo Guassi.



The final match between Brazil and Spain was followed by a concert, with Axient used by all vocalists at the closing ceremonies. Performances by Brazilian stars Ivete Sangalo, Arlindo Cruz, Victor & Leo, and Jorge Ben were all delivered flawlessly by Axient handhelds with KSM9 microphone capsules. All artists used Shure PSM 1000 Personal Monitor Systems for their performances as well, with many commenting on the outstanding sound quality.