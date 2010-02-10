SGL updates support for Avid Interplay
Following comprehensive QA testing, Software Generation (SGL) will show its seamless integration with Interplay v2.1, Avid’s production asset management system, at NAB2010.
The company will also highlight its support for the latest version of Apple’s Final Cut Server and demonstrate its client-based Web tool, FlashBrowse II.
See SGL at NAB2010 in Booth N1520.
