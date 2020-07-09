Sencore MRD 7000 Receiver Decoder Gets Software Update
Introduces new I/O options and audio codec support
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore is rolling out the latest software update to create a multichannel, multiformat professional receiver decoder out of its MRD 7000 platform.
Among the new features that are available with the software update are new I/O options, including 4x DVB-S/S2 satellite input and Zixi input. There is also now Dolby AC-4 decoding and BISS-CA descrambling, with licenses for BISS2 and BISS1 descrambling. In addition, Teletext, DVB subtitles and closed caption overlays are supported.
Sencore also touts the MRD 7000’s straight-forward user interface and web APIs, as well as support from Sencore’s ProCare support engineers.
For more information, visit www.sencore.com.
