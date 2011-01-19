RTV Slovenia to distribute programming to transmitters via T-VIPS gateway

RTV Slovenia has chosen T-VIPS TVG420 ASI-to-IP gateway to distribute digital terrestrial programming from the RTV media center to 13 transmitter sites throughout Slovenia.

The TVG420 will enable RTV to deploy ASI in the studio and for final transmission, while taking advantage of IP networks for transport to the transmitters. The Digital Switchover (DSO) project is expected to go live this year.

The TVG420 enables DVB-ASI (Asynchronous Serial Interface) MPEG-2 signals to be transported over robust IP networks to the transmitter sites, where a TVG420 converts the signal back to ASI. The built-in redundancy functionality of the TVG420 means that if there are quality issues with an IP connection, the TVG420 can seamlessly switch to the back-up IP transport stream.