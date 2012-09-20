R&S TMU9 UHF transmitter offers efficiency, energy savings

The new Rohde & Schwarz R&S TMU9 UHF medium-power transmitter and R&S THU9 UHF high-power transmitter clock in with the top energy efficiency scores.

With efficiency of up to 38 percent for COFDM standards, the two transmitters reduce energy costs. Rohde & Schwarz uses Doherty technology to achieve these performance values. The basic principle is to split signal amplification between two paths.

The advantage is that the carrier amplifier amplifies only the average signal. As a result, this path does not require any reserve capacity for power peaks. The peaking amplifier, on the other hand, only operates when the power level peaks, which saves energy in both amplifiers.

The new R&S TMU9 medium-power transmitter achieves output power levels ranging from 570W to 2.85kW for the DVB-T, DVB-H, DVB-T2, ATSC, ATSC Mobile DTV and ISDB-TB standards. These output powers are attained using only a single rack.