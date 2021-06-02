Ross Launches Ultrix Carbonite Production Platform

OTTAWA—After announcing Utrix Acuity, the single chassis production switcher and routing platform in February, Ross has launched the next evolution of its Software-Defined Production Engine’ with the debut of Ultrix Carbonite.

The new integrated solution combines the routing and AV processing capabilities of Ultrix with the sophisticated creative capabilities of Carbonite, the world’s most popular mid-size production switcher, the company reports.

Ross is billing Ultrix Carbonite as an ideal solution for midsized facilities faced with the challenges of mixed or changing signal formats or connectivity schemes.

This compact, single-chassis solution consumes less power, takes up less space, and requires less cooling. This vastly simplifies system design, cabling and equipment installation, reduces maintenance requirements and can produce significant CapEx and OpEx savings, the company said.

Each Software-Defined Production Engine (SDPE) can be installed in either an Ultrix FR2 or FR5 frame and provides up to two powerful Carbonite M/E banks and versatile MiniMEs.

“I’m delighted that we are now able to add Carbonite to the new SDPE blade installed in an Ultrix platform,” notes Nigel Spratling, vice president of switchers at Ross. “The combination of Ultrix and Carbonite brings together the best of Ross innovation with an incredibly powerful feature set, directly addressing customer requirements for greater efficiency and improved value. This really is a powerhouse solution and I know our customers are going to get enormous benefit from it.”