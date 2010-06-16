Roland Systems Group releases new multiviewer/switcher
Roland Systems Group has unveiled its new MVS-12 multiviewer/switcher, which groups and displays up to 12 SD video signals on a single HD or RGB monitor. This multiviewer complements the EDIROL SD production switchers for applications such as worship, education, corporate, rental and event applications.
