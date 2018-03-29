Quincy Standardizes News Production on Avid

BURLINGTON, MA.–Quincy Media has adopted Avid’s MediaCentral platform for its news operations, expanding Avid’s reach across all of Quincy’s stations in 14 U.S. markets. The adoption is part of Quincy’s news production infrastructure upgrade, allowing the station group to optimize news workflow for enterprise-wide collaboration, choosing tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and optimize news content.

All Quincy stations are connected via a centralized server, giving journalists, editors and producers universal access to all available content on a single newsroom management system to build their stories. Six of Quincy’s stations also pool content on an on-going basis to produce a shared weekly newscast called Wake up Wisconsin. One station produces the newscast and redistributes the content to the other six stations located across Wisconsin.

Quincy Media has equipped each of its journalists with a laptop, camera, and access to MediaCentral—which provides a common user interface and gives everyone across the station group access to the same creation and management tools. Each laptop includes Avid Media Composer | Cloud Remote, to enable remote video production. Field teams use MediaCentral to upload their videos back to their station with the integrated IBM Aspera FASP high-speed file transfer software.

Quincy Media’s workflow also comprises Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral | Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Avid AirSpeed, and MediaCentral | Command. Using the Avid NEXIS software-defined storage platform, Quincy Media has expanded its storage capacity for HD files and enabled multiple stations to access content stored on the system, quickly transfer media, and broadcast programs from multiple control rooms using Avid AirSpeed servers for playout.