Product Spotlight: Digital Alert Systems
By TVT Staff
DAS announces its DASDEC Version 4.2 software upgrade for advanced Emergency Alert Systems/Common Alerting Protocol compliance.
Digital Alert Systems announces its DASDEC Version 4.2 software upgrade for advanced Emergency Alert Systems/Common Alerting Protocol (EAS/CAP) compliance. Further advancing the security theme embodied throughout Version 4, the latest software update includes new tools for managing digital security certificates as well as expanding two additional secure interfaces under EAS-Net. In addition, several improvements, customer requests and modifications are included in this release.
