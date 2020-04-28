Trending

Product Spotlight: Digital Alert Systems

By

DAS announces its DASDEC Version 4.2 software upgrade for advanced Emergency Alert Systems/Common Alerting Protocol compliance.

(Image credit: Digital Alert Systems)

Digital Alert Systems announces its DASDEC Version 4.2 software upgrade for advanced Emergency Alert Systems/Common Alerting Protocol (EAS/CAP) compliance. Further advancing the security theme embodied throughout Version 4, the latest software update includes new tools for managing digital security certificates as well as expanding two additional secure interfaces under EAS-Net. In addition, several improvements, customer requests and modifications are included in this release.