Primestream to Debut High-Density Ingest and Playout at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Primestream will debut Fork v5.0 and Xchange Suite v4.0 at the 2015 NAB Show. The v5.0 release of the Fork asset management and automation suite includes updates to the Fork Production Suite and Playout, such as Fork production to playout scheduling, and MXF and 4K-workflow support.

Fork v5.0

Fork v5.0 also adds two-way integrations with Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro X and other NLEs. The integration enables edit-while-capture workflows with XDCAM, ProRes and AVC-Intra. Other new features include improved graphics device control and new and improved archive system support with partial file restore. The system already offers Fork I/O, logging, tagging, proxy editing, workflow management and archiving.

Xchange Suite v4.0 enables instant Web access to content on Fork production servers from any PC or tablet device. A new Insight feature provides a powerful comment, rating and media activity tracking system.

Xchange v4.0 also facilitates the download and import of content, metadata and markers from Xchange into Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro and other leading NLEs. Users can batch upload media into Xchange, and use a new integrated tool to publish content from Xchange to social media sites.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Primestream will be in booth SL10216. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com