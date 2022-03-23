PlayBox Neo to Show Latest Advances in Broadcast Playout at 2022 NAB Show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—PlayBox Neo will introduce the latest advances in broadcast TV channel management at the 2022 NAB Show between April 23 and 27 in Las Vegas.

Exhibiting on Booth N5210 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, the company will demonstrate a complete UHD/HD/SD playout solution designed to handle every building block of the content management process from ingest, pre-production and scheduling to terrestrial, satellite and online transmission.

Making their NAB debut will be the Capture Suite network-based multi-channel ingest solution, the newly enhanced Multi Playout Manager (MPM) and the latest-generation AirBox Neo-20 series playout system.

"It's wonderful to see the NAB Show back in Vegas after its two gap years," says Van Duke, PlayBox Neo U.S. director of operations. "We have a good location at the front of the North Hall, just off the LVCC main entrance. A key element of our demo will be 4K-UHD which is gathering momentum worldwide as a high-end broadcasting standard. PlayBox Neo systems can be configured to provide full support for playout in 4K-UHD, HD and SD, including simultaneous transmission in multiple standards.”

"We will also be promoting PlayBox Neo's support for IP control which empowers administrator-approved operators to work remotely via a secure internet link,” he continued. “This has long been a core feature of our systems, linking TV network headquarters with regional studios in other cities, states or continents.

Solutions on display include: