Perform Selects Broadstream’s OASYS Automated Playout Platform

ATLANTA – To bring the weekly magazine show “FIFA Football” and daily “Omnisports Bulletin” to its audience, digital sports content and media group Perform has selected Broadstream Solutions’ OASYS automated playout platform.

OASYS uses shared-file assets and incorporates an end-to-end, file-based workflow from ingest, through production and editing, to transmission. The OASYS is also able to expand its one channel solution to a variety of channels. The platform also prepares Perform for the IP transition.

Perform currently utilizes OASYS for five shows, totaling eight hours of programming a week.

Broadstream Solutions is a provider of playout tools for broadcasters, networks, cable and satellite operators, with headquarters in Atlanta.