PCTV Upgrades Tightrope Systems to Deliver Local Programming

ST. PAUL, MINN. – Pittsfield Community Television, a local provider of three Public, Educational and Government access channels, has upgraded its production and playout capabilities with Tightrope Media Systems’ Cablecast 6.0 automation and playout software.

PCTV's set-up of Tightrope Media Systems products

PCTV has used Tightrope systems since 2003 and was able to integrate Cablecast 6.0 with its existing Tightrope hardware. This latest version of Cablecast offers a redesigned user interface to help users work across more devices, including cell phones and tablets. PCTV’s other Tightrope systems include Cablecast Pro VOD server and two Cablecast SX2HD 2x1 video servers for a total of four playout channels and two encode channels. These systems are able to intelligently automate and update information across Tightrope products.

PCTV provides service to more than 20,000 cable subscribers in the Pittsfield, Dalton and Richmond, Mass., areas.

Tightrope Media Systems is a provider of digital signage and broadcast automation systems based in St. Paul, Minn.