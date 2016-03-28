Panasonic Updates AG-DVX200PJ Firmware

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic��s AG-DVX200PJ 4K camcorder has a new firmware upgrade that is available for customers, according to the digital electronics provider. This upgrade is version 1.51 of the professional camcorder that can capture 4K/UHD, HD and SD, including cinematic DCI 4K 4006x2160.

This new firmware changes the default color palette of the camera for a reportedly more natural look. Custom looks that were created using the previous default settings can still be used by reverting to version 1.4’s designated color settings in the camera’s menu.

Firmware version 1.51 can be downloaded for free by DVX200PJ customers here.