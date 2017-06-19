Panasonic Rolls Out VariCam Firmware Upgrade

NEWARK, N.J.—A bevy of VariCam cameras from Panasonic are receiving new firmware upgrades, including the VariCam 35, HS, LT and Pure cinema camera. The VariCam 35/HS now offers v7.5 firmware; VariCam LT offers v5.5; and VariCam Pure has v7.5.

Some of the new features available through the firmware is a new high speed menu mode available for the VariCam LT. The new menu enables 240p RAW output for 2K or HD. There is also a new software reboot that is completed with the control panel rather than needing to turn off the physical power switch of the camera. A new REC Check function for the 35, HS and LT allows users to check the first five and last five seconds of the latest clip for tail slate marking.

VariCam LT

All models will now have an expanded frame rate range in high speed mode down to one fps, allowing capture from one to 240p for the VariCam HS and LT models; one to 120p for the VariCam 35 and Pure. Anamorphic desqueeze is now available in play back as well as when recording. A horizontal desqueeze of 1.3x or 2x is available for SDI Out or VF SDI. An option to apply grading data recorded with clip on play back. The LT can set play back grading menu from play display on GUI.

Additional features include RDD18 camera metadata on MON output; INFRA mode to support WM50MC and Planex GW-900D; user clip name Type3 on OSD is off as default for the 35, HS and LT models; deleted CPS password system for 35 and HS; fixed card remain time bug of AVCLongG at 23.98 for 35, HS and LT; support for Canon EF 24-105mm F4 L-series USM lens just for LT; and fixed valid frame flag bug on RAW output for LT.

All of the new firmware is available for free download through the Panasonic website.