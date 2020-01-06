Panasonic Debuts New 4K 60p Cams at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—Panasonic wants it to be known that bigger isn’t always better with its three latest cameras—the HC-X1500, HCX2000 and AG-CX10—that were announced at CES 2020. Billed as the smallest and lightest 4K 60p professional camcorders by Panasonic, the new models are meant to provide a high standard of on-site mobility as well as high-quality recording capability.

The camcorders’ lightweight and size is achieved with a new heat-dispersing design that borrows air from the rear panel of the camera to efficiently disperse heat from the front panel. With this design, Panasonic can create these smaller cameras capable of 4K 60p while also providing extended shooting capability.

All three of the cams feature an optical 24x zoom that ranges from 25-mm wide angle to 600-mm tele; it also has i.Zoom for 32x at 4K and 48x at Full-HD. Each camera also comes with the 4-Drive Lens System that controls the lens group independently. Additional lens features include a Leica Dicomar lens; two manual rings, one for focusing and one for iris or zoom operation; and ND filters from 1/4, 1/16 and 1/64.

The cameras provide Face Detection AF/AE for precise focusing and sufficient exposure. It works with the precise focus lens drive on focusing speed, stability and tracking performance for 4K and Full-HD. Subject tracking with color recognition can be activated on the LCD panel.

In both UHD and FHD models, there is Optical Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization that can detect and correct shakiness in five axes, including rotational blurring. The Ball O.I.S. system reduces friction on the drive section, helping to produce images with suppressed handshake even at 24x optical zoom.

Panasonic also provided its Venus Engine from its Lumix camera series for these trio of camcorders, enabling 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording up to 29.97p in UHD and up 59.94p in Full-HD. HEVC recording is also supported. All the models support MOV, MP4 and AVCHD files, but the AG-CX10 also supports P2 MXF for broadcast station editing systems; AVC-Intra/AVC-LongG codecs are also supported.

Additional features include super slow-motion recording; a 3.5-inch monitor with 2,760K-dots of resolution; double SD card slot; 48-kHz/24-bit high resolution linear PCM audio recording; a built-in Wi-Fi module; and an optional handle unit that is equipped with a two-channel XLR audio input, audio control and LED light.

Panasonic will make all three camcorders available in March 2020.

For more information, visit www.panasonic.com.