Panasonic AK-UC3000 4K Cams Cover the Field for BuffVision

BOULDER, Colo.—When the Buffaloes of the University of Colorado take the field, Panasonic cameras are part of the team that brings the action to fans via the scoreboards. BuffVision, the school’s production team that handles the athletic department’s video content, recently acquired four Panasonic AK-UC3000 4K/HD cameras to assist with this purpose.

The cameras are set up at the university’s Folsom Field for football games, Coors Event Center for volleyball and Prentup Field for soccer. In the winter, they will also be placed at the CU Events Center for the school’s basketball games and Kittredge Field for lacrosse. The AK-UC3000s are also used to support live, linear broadcasts of soccer and lacrosse games on Pac-12 television networks, as well as for live streams on www.cubuffs.com.

When BuffVision acquired the AK-UC3000s, they made it a one-for-one transition with the previous Panasonic P2 HD camcorders it previously had in stock.

The cameras support the current standard of production used by BuffVision—SMPTE fiber and 720p production—but will be capable to transition with the school as it upgrades to 1080p production within the next year and 1080p HDR further down the road.