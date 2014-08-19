NRJ TV Adopts Harman Studer Vista 1 Digital Console

PARIS—NRJ TV has recently purchased a Harman Studer Vista 1 digital console for its television control room. NRJ TV has a television control room and two studios to manage the production of its NRJ 12 channels, Chérie 25 and NRJ Hits. Both channels broadcast news and live shows every day.



The audio configuration of the two studios is based on an EtherSound network, allowing for routing and management of signals between the two TV studios and the control table. The Vista 1 has an EtherSound connection that can control over 32 inputs and 32 outputs to perfectly interface into the network.



The Vista 1 has an integral DSP engine of 96 channels, 32 mic/line inputs, 16 line outputs, eight stereo AES I/Os on rear panel connections, and can handle mono, stereo and 5.1 inputs.



The Vista 1 contains many of the same features as the larger Vista 5, including the patented Vistonics user interface plus features such as true broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control, GPIO, N-x (Mix Minus) busses, snapshot automation and DAW control.



The Vista 1’s I/O can be expanded using the standard Studer D21m I/O controller’s card slot on the rear, to allow a wide range of protocols including MADI, AES, AoIP, ADAT, TDIF, CobraNet, Dolby E/Digital and SDI connections. A MADI link can connect to any of the Studer Stagebox range for XLR connectivity as well as other formats.

