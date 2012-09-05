NOVA Group picks Jünger Audio's LEVEL MAGIC

TV Nova, the biggest commercial television station in the Czech Republic, has replaced its former audio processors with Jünger Audio's LEVEL MAGIC technology to help prevent surprise level changes when switching from one audio source to another.

The Prague-based station, which began broadcasting in 1994, is now owned by Central European Media Enterprises (CME). It reaches 98 percent of the country's population of 10.2 million and provides a program mix that includes its own fiction and non-fiction productions, foreign acquisitions, entertainment shows and news.

Nova Group initially invested in 10 Jünger Audio frame-based C8086 LEVEL MAGIC, which were installed across four of its broadcasting channels. This summer, the broadcaster undertook an upgrade of its loudness processing systems by installing Jünger Audio’s new C8086+ 8ch LEVEL MAGIC™ II modules with R128 loudness processing. This means it can now comply with all current loudness recommendations.

LEVEL MAGIC is a sophisticated adaptive loudness control algorithm that is designed to adjust the loudness from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. It is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a "look ahead" Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source.

Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analog and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications.