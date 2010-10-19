NHL debuts on Foursquare

The National Hockey League now has a full-time presence on Foursquare, the location-based social networking service. The new social media campaign was developed in conjunction with RocketXL, a social media marketing agency. With Foursquare, a mobile-based friend-finder, city guide and social game, the NHL plans to provide its fans with another way to interact with its brand. The launch on Foursquare was simultaneous with the Oct. 7 opening day hockey/entertainment festival, NHL Face-Off, in Toronto. NHL fans who attended Face-Off could use Foursquare to check in, receive insider information and get clues to find the locations where NHL representatives gave away prizes. Fans could also win badges, which the NHL encourages them to do via Facebook and Twitter. The NHL will continue to use Foursquare to provide unique content, rewards discounts and incentives to encourage fans to check in at games.