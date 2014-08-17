New tvONE Scalers Provide Extended Control

ERLANGER, KY.—tvONE announced its latest firmware and software upgrades to the new C2-2000 series.



Tthe C2-2000 series encompasses the C2-2855 Universal Scaler, the C2-2755 Video Scaler and the C2-2655 Scan Converter. This new series provides the ultimate flexibility to the user, as the C2-2855 features the ability to up/down/cross convert, the C2-2755 to up/cross convert, and the C2-2655 to down convert.



The C2-2000 series firmware and software upgrades add pixel management and custom resolutions. The new pixel mode has specific applications where picture-in-picture is required to be pixel accurate both in placement and vertical and horizontal size of the window. Zoom, pan and crop of the window is also available for content specific applications. The 12 presets available now have the ability to be cycled with adjustable timing for applications that require standalone automatic changes in operation.



tvONE’s new firmware release includes a resolution editor that allows the user to create custom resolutions. Once completed new resolutions will be added to the firmware of the unit. Also in the new release is a touch panel-friendly front panel replicator, where button presses in the software are implemented real-time on the physical unit. A mouse can be used as well for normal operation.



