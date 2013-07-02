New report explores playout center best practices

FourNines has published a new report on best practices in engineering, building and operating a broadcast playout center.

The report, “Best Practices in Broadcast Playout,” offers the insights on the business, sales and operational leaders of teleports providing broadcast playout, as well as technologists with expertise in playout technologies.

For companies considering an expansion into broadcast playout — or seeking to improve their operating practices — the report explores how to design their facilities, safeguard their operations, structure their services and pricing, and future-proof their playout business.