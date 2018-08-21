New Dejero EnGo Transmitter Packed With More Processing

WATERLOO, Ontario — Dejero has announced that it will unveil a new, more powerful version of its EnGo mobile transmitter at IBC 2018 at RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 14–18.

The increase processing power gives broadcasters an advantage, especially when capturing high-motion news events and sports content, Dejero said.

The unit, which benefits from an enhanced implementation of HEVC, also leverages the company’s auto-transport and adaptive bitrate encoding technology to deliver higher picture quality across a wider range of bitrates, it said.

With enhanced processing, EnGo can provide new dynamic content adaptation, which intelligently adjusts encoding based on how much motion is detected in the content being captured, the company said. As a result, broadcasters can transition from low-motion frames, such as talking heads, to high-motion content without creating compression artifacts or softening the image.

The latest EnGo can encode up to 20 Mbps and now supports 1080p 50/60.

Visit the company at IBC 2018 Stand 11.C15.

