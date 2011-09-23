Neptune Productions uses Aviom PRO64 digital snake system

For production events ranging from the Congressional Medal of Honor ceremony to the President’s Election Night, Neptune Productions relies on the Aviom Pro64 digital snake system. Based on the powerful A-Net audio transport protocol, the Pro64 system helps to ensure superior audio quality, while providing efficiency for several production considerations, including set-up time.

“We really appreciate the ease of not having to run a big analog snake and the cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing appearance the Aviom system provides,” said Raffi Ganoumian, owner and VP, Neptune Productions, Inc. “If you consider the convenience and decrease in labor costs it offers, the system pays for itself in the long run. The savings are incredible and it is worth the investment.”

Neptune Productions, Inc. has been providing audio, video, lighting, staging and power distribution services for the past 25 years. A full production services company, Neptune Productions handles everything from small meetings to large, full-scale concerts and corporate events. The firm frequently relies on Aviom’s PRO64 snake system for its adaptability to the needs of the event and consistently superior performance.

“Being able to utilize 32 outputs and 16 inputs on one system and have a 48 output and 16 input second system gives us the flexibility we need,” said Zac Wigal, senior audio engineer for Neptune. “The use of Cat-5 wiring tremendously helps ensure the reliability of the signal while eliminating the 300-ft load of snake trunk line; not to mention the great sound with the ability to sustain performance during extreme weather conditions.”

Typical event setup includes two Yamaha consoles: an M7CL-48 and a second M7CL-48 or an LS9-32. Both consoles utilize Aviom 6416Y2 A-Net Interface Cards, with one being used for front of house and the other as the monitor console. Systems vary between 32 and 48 channels, with about 12 return channels — requiring three 6416m Mic Input Modules and at least one 6416o v.2 Output Module used for returns.

The company uses the Aviom equipment for many events, including the recent annual Navasartian Games, Red Hat Society, United States Medal of Honor 2011 Ceremony, U.S. Navy Seabee Ball 2011 and President Barack Obama’s recent visit to Southern California.

“Recently we had an event with multiple rooms including a main room, press room and video control/record room, with each room approximately 300 feet away from another,” Wigal said. “Video required 16 channels and the press room required the same. Using an Aviom 6416o v.2 Output Module in all three rooms, with a 6416m and a 6416o v.2 in the main room, connecting all modules and rooms via Cat-5 was a blessing and exhibited the flexibility the Aviom system offers.”