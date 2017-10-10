Monroe Electronics Debuts Halo for EAS Device Management

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Monroe Electronics has a Halo with its new Emergency Alert Systems management system that can oversee all encoders/decoders and facilitate command of all connected EAS devices within an organization. The Halo platform combines EAS operations and compliance under one umbrella for unified configuration, EAS log reporting and error/alarm monitoring.

Halo is designed to provide a range of data from each device, including originated, decoded and forward alerts; configuration changes; operational status; current software/hardware versions; and analog and digital monitoring data such as radio frequency, signal strength and Common Alert Protocol inputs; as well as summary detail required by the FCC. Credentialed experts from departments like engineering, compliance, legal and management will have access to this information.

Halo is an intelligent software that comes in modules for companies to configure the system to fit their needs. Besides the core module, there are nine other modules available for functions like advanced configuration, EAS logging, redundancy, advanced reporting and license key management.