Miranda to unveil two new master control, channel-branding systems
Miranda Technologies will launch the Imagestore-Modular+ and Imagestore-Modular master control switching and channel-branding systems at the 2010 NAB Show.
Imagestore-Modular+ offers the breadth of channel-branding capabilities, including clip/animation playout for advanced graphics effects. This HD/SD processor can provide up to 80 minutes of clip playout for partial- or full-frame branding and promo graphics.
The processor is designed for prerendered graphics and can provide up to five layers of keying. Three layers can be fed by internally stored stills/animations: one layer is for clips, and one layer is for external graphics devices with fill/key outputs. The Imagestore-Modular+ package includes Miranda’s Vertigo After Effects plug-in and Vertigo Xplorer graphics automation tools.
The Imagestore-Modular is similar but does not include the integrated clip playout. It’s a single-card, 3Gb/s HD/SD processor, which offers up to 10 channels of master control switching and channel branding.
See Miranda Technologies at NAB Show Booth N2515.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox