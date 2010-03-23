Miranda to unveil two new master control, channel-branding systems

Miranda Technologies will launch the Imagestore-Modular+ and Imagestore-Modular master control switching and channel-branding systems at the 2010 NAB Show.

Imagestore-Modular+ offers the breadth of channel-branding capabilities, including clip/animation playout for advanced graphics effects. This HD/SD processor can provide up to 80 minutes of clip playout for partial- or full-frame branding and promo graphics.

The processor is designed for prerendered graphics and can provide up to five layers of keying. Three layers can be fed by internally stored stills/animations: one layer is for clips, and one layer is for external graphics devices with fill/key outputs. The Imagestore-Modular+ package includes Miranda’s Vertigo After Effects plug-in and Vertigo Xplorer graphics automation tools.

The Imagestore-Modular is similar but does not include the integrated clip playout. It’s a single-card, 3Gb/s HD/SD processor, which offers up to 10 channels of master control switching and channel branding.

