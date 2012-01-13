Mid-Missouri TV stations select Utah Scientific for master control upgrade

Utah Scientific has announced that colocated independent stations KMIZ, KQFX and KZOU have upgraded their shared analog facility to digital using Utah Scientific equipment. Now with the ability to take HD sources directly to air, the stations have realized streamlined workflows, the potential for increased ad revenue and, most importantly, a better quality viewing experience for their audience.

KMIZ, KQFX and KZOU are ABC, Fox, and MyNetworkTV affiliates, respectively, serving about 250,000 households in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. They also broadcast syndicated programming and live local news.

The stations upgraded their analog router with a complete Utah Scientific digital master control setup, which includes two MC-4000 master control processors with built-in logo, EAS and DVE capabilities; an MC-400 HD/SD channel branding system; a UTAH-400 V-144R frame loaded 3G HD/SD 48x40, SD 32x0; an SC-4 control system; two GS-4000 graphics systems; an MC-GUI panel; and various control panels and SoftPanel-2 GUI.