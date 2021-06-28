Matrox Extio 3 IP KVMs an OB-vious Choice for Lyon Video

With the Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM, operators can rapidly access and switch between systems all from one desk while maintaining broadcast continuity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio—From premier North American soccer confederation matches to distinguished festivals and events, Lyon Video covers it all.

As we are a full-service mobile broadcast provider and production company, connecting staff in order to better serve customers across North America requires switching up our KVM solution. With Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders, we're able to affordably upgrade our existing infrastructure, and connect remote users and mobile unit operators with ease.

OUR KVM REQUIREMENTS

Lyon Video needed a KVM solution that would allow users to connect to and switch between multiple hardware platforms—within or in a separate OB van—in the event of a system failure. We also required a KVM solution that would allow engineers in the production studio to remotely access these broadcast systems in the OB vans in order to offer real-time technical support during events. Furthermore, we sought out an IP-based KVM matrix that would allow us to use our current 1 GigE infrastructure. Many KVM systems on the market required dedicated connection links that were not IP-based or required a central controller or a matrix that requires users to purchase block licenses and a choose matrix size upfront.

When we came across Extio 3, we knew that we would be able to leverage our existing IT networking equipment and infrastructure, as well as future proof our investments by expanding its installations without costly upgrades. We found that Extio 3’s flexibility to adapt installations and seamless deployment made it an indispensable addition.

DYNAMIC SWITCHING

Lyon Video is currently standardizing two installations that include Extio 3 transmitters and one receiver using installed IP switches. Various computers on the network are extended to different locations within a mobile unit, another mobile unit or to a remote user over WAN and internet. With an Extio 3 IP KVM setup able to support one-to-many and many-to-many configurations, operators can rapidly access and switch between systems all from one desk while maintaining broadcast continuity.

Furthermore, by allowing engineers to remotely access the broadcast systems in OB vans from their workstations at the production studio, mobile unit operators can receive tech support should a situation arise.

Integrated directly within the Extio 3 KVM at no additional cost, Aggregator Mode also provides our operators with efficient multisystem control. With Aggregator Mode, operators can simultaneously view and operate multiple source systems from their remote displays that support 4K resolution, and control them with a single keyboard and mouse set.

Between its advanced IP KVM feature set, scalable design and straightforward setup, Extio 3 has been a welcome addition to Lyon Video’s mobile production workflow. Since we installed the Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders, we have been able to more easily connect remote users to the mobile units. This upgrade has allowed us to save on travel costs, maximize our resources while maintaining superior production quality, and keep our staff safe.

We already have plans to expand our IP KVM installation. We anticipate adding all PCs at Lyon Video headquarters to the KVM setup in order to allow engineering staff to easily access remote workspaces in the mobile units.

Kevin Norris in Engineering Operations at Lyon Video can be reached at kevin@lyonvideo.com or at 614-319-4080. More information on Lyon Video is available at www.lyonvideo.com.

For more information on Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM visit www.matrox.com.