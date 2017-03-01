'Major U.S. News Network' Moves to Dalet Unified News Operations Workflow

PARIS, FRANCE—Dalet announced today that “a leading U.S. news broadcaster has signed a large-scale, multi-site deal to migrate all of its regional news stations to the Dalet Unified News Operations workflow powered by Dalet Galaxy.”



The platform offers a centralized content repository natively accessible by a suite of production and distribution tools. The connected, friction-free Unified News Operations workflow will provide faster and better content production and uncomplicated distribution for broadcast, web and social outlets alike. Once this first phase is completed, all sites will be standardized on the same technology platform, setting a robust and open foundation for future multi-site federation and collaboration.



“This latest win comes on the heels of several sizeable U.S., European and Asia Pacific deals, confirming that the Dalet Unified News Operations workflow is meeting and exceeding the expectations of some of the most demanding news broadcasters around world,” Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing for Dalet, said.



Replacing a legacy system built on three separate platforms, Dalet’s end-to-end, story-centric approach to news production and one-click social media distribution help tackle new business challenges.



Breaking down silos, Dalet solutions for unified news operations will connect the broadcaster’s disparate regional bureaus, bringing field journalists into the virtual newsroom through robust web and mobile apps. The interconnected toolset will support a ubiquitous multimedia content workflow that elevates collaboration and content sharing across the entire operation.



The large-scale installation will include Dalet’s Galaxy platform, which encompasses the fully integrated media asset management, newsroom computer system, Dalet Brio for ingest and playout, Dalet WebSpace and Dalet On-the-Go for remote news production, Dalet OneCut multimedia editor and Dalet Social Media tools for native social media curation and distribution.