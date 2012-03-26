LYNX Technik to introduce yellowbrik 3G audio embedders/de-embedders

At the 2012 NAB Show, LYNX Technik will introduce its new family of yellobrik multichannel embedders/de-embedders. The three new modules expand the ever-growing yellobrik line of compact signal processor solutions.



An eight-channel 3G/HD/SD audio embedder/de-embedder is available in two versions — one for AES balanced audio and a second version for AES unbalanced audio. The PDM 1284B AES audio embedder /de-embedder for unbalanced audio is multi-functional in that it functions either as a four-channel AES embedder or de-embedder, or as a two-channel AES embedder and de-embedder. Additional channels of audio can be embedded and de-embedded by cascading modules together.



The PDM 1284D AES audio embedder /de-embedder for balanced audio provides simultaneous embedding and de-embedding for four AES inputs/outputs. Both the PDM 1284B and PDM 1284D automatically detect the audio format and deactivate the sample rate converters to preserve encoded bit streams such as DolbyE.



Also making its debut at NAB is the PDM 1382 analog audio embedder/de-embedder. This unit selectively de-embeds four channels within any audio group of an SDI video signal to any of the analog outputs. It can also simultaneously embed up to four channels of analog audio replacing the previously de-embedded audio and/or add audio into the SDI output. Additional channels of audio can be embedded and de-embedded by cascading modules together.



