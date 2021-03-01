LTN Global Seamlessly Delivers SportsGrid’s 24-Hour Network

LTN Global’s Kansas City buyers brief production facility provides much of the support for SportsGrid.

NEW YORK—SportsGrid is the first 24-hour linear network that streams exclusive live fantasy sports and wagering coverage of all major sports and events. Our daily programming schedule combines expert commentary with real-time news, data, statistics and betting intelligence, distributed across streaming platforms that include XUMO, Roku, Sling TV, Vizio, PlexTV, STIRR and Samsung TV Plus.

With the onset of the pandemic last year, SportsGrid’s studios were closed, forcing our production team to explore alternative solutions to remotely produce live daily programming. We made a commitment to the sports wagering community to deliver real-time news, injury reports and data as it happens, supported by the 18-hour daily live program schedule. Our network content must be live to engage the audience, and our production team needed a reliable, dependable solution that was a cloud-based backbone.

INTEGRATED SOLUTION

We selected LTN Global because their advanced cloud-based automation products and workflow optimize operational efficiency and dependability. LTN supports SportsGrid with automated production services, including the delivery of live programming support managed from their state-of-the-art production facility in Kansas City, Mo.

LTN’s suite of communication and production tools virtually integrates the necessary functions for master control, allowing the entire SportsGrid production team to manage our live programming schedule flawlessly. The live streaming HLS video feed is delivered through a resilient low-latency IP connection from the cloud. The LTN platform’s cloud-based production infrastructure provides best practices production workflows, managed and monitored using proprietary software to deliver a scalable and dependable support service solution.

With LTN’s cloud-enabled IP video transport delivery service, our content feed is distributed effectively and efficiently, which was critical to the return of live sports in August.

LTN Global allows us to scale utilizing their advanced suite of cloud-based automation products to optimize efficiency and dependability. We plan to extend the business model to expand internationally to platforms across new global regions.

TECH SUPPORT

LTN Global provides immediate support worldwide 24/7. Managing live programming is no easy feat, but knowing the LTN team of experienced professionals in Kansas City are monitoring the SportsGrid live feed helps manage the daily workflow, including resolving and troubleshooting issues with internal and external equipment.

LTN’s experience in the media space has been a critical partner supporting SportsGrid’s success. Their support and insightful recommendations help us adapt and evolve during the disruption due to the pandemic.

Charles Theiss currently serves as SportsGrid’s director of network distribution. He previously served as senior vice president of CNN advertising sales and was an original member of the CNN Interactive team that launched their wireless platform “CNN Everywhere.” He can be contacted at charles@sportsgrid.com.

For more information, visit www.ltnglobal.com.