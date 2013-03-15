Logitek to Feature New AE-IP Card for Audio Over IP at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Logitek Electronic Systems will highlight the new AE-IP card, which integrates with JetStream AoIP systems and allows the AE-32 to communicate with hard disk systems using Logitek’s JetNet network conduit. The AE-IP card is an upgrade to the AE-32 Audio Engine platform to allow operation of the AE-32 via AoIP.



The AE-IP upgrade card replaces the existing AE-C2 or AE-C6 Controller Card, the NetA TDM Network Card and any Sharc DSP cards with the JetStream AoIP Network platform. Networking capacity is increased to 128 x 128 in a single chassis, creating an extremely dense 256-channel AoIP node. An embedded PC in the AE-IP card replaces an external computer. The AE-IP card also expands the console capacity of the AE-32 to four consoles with a total capacity of 36 faders.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Logitek Electronic Systems will be at booth C1817.



