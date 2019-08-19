‘Live Rescue’ Packs VidOvation’s AVIWEST for Productions

IRVINE, Calif.—Following paramedics and first responders as they respond to calls, Big Fish Entertainment uses VidOvation’s AVIWEST bonded cellular system to assist with its transmission of live footage for the A&E show “Live Rescue.” Featuring PRO180 transmitters and StreamHub transceivers, AVIWEST allows for transmission of low-latency, broadcast-quality video and audio from multiple cameras and multiple locations.

Big Fish deploys the PRO180 transmitters in the field with HD cameras. When capturing the images, the units’ bonded cellular technology combines available network interfaces to create video transmission links. The PRO units feed the live video back to the control room in New York, where the StreamHub transceiver, decoder and distribution platform receives them and delivers them to air.

Big Fish Entertainment previously used the AVIWEST setup for “Live PD,” a similar type of show on A&E. The company says that the equipment has helped create a “singular viewing experience for the audience.”