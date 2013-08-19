Litepanels releases Croma Flight Kit

Litepanels has announced the release of its Croma Flight Kit. Based around the variable color temperature Litepanels Croma, the lightweight and compact kit is designed for today's shooting environments.

Out of the box, the Croma Flight Kit comes complete with everything needed for typical location lighting applications. This includes three Croma LED fixtures and associated Diffusion Gels, Ball Head Show Mounts, TVMP Adapters, 1/4-20 Adapter Kits, AC power supplies, and compact light stands that each extend from 19.3in to 6.2ft.

In addition, the kit is equipped with a versatile Manfrotto Justin Spring Clamp for use when a light source is needed in tight or confined locations. The gear stays secure and highly portable in a compact trolley-style hard case with a custom-designed, rigid foam insert. And, all the gear fits neatly into standard airplane overhead storage.

At the heart of the kids is the Croma fixture, which combines both daylight and tungsten balanced LEDs. The mixture of the two LEDs can be controlled via a single ergonomic dial in order to effortlessly match any ambient light or create artistics accents. Through a similar manual control, the Croma also employs integrated, smooth dimming from 100 percent to 0 with no color shift, and is consistently flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle.