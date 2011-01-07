Lehmann Audio to debut Studio Cube headphone amp at NAMM

U.S. pro audio distributor TransAudio Group will introduce Lehmann Audio’s new Studio Cube headphone amplifier at this year’s NAMM, Jan. 13-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The Studio Cube combines Lehmann’s German-engineered headphone amplification with all of the functionality and features required for both studio and live applications, with the expectation of great acceptance on the DAW scene due to its isolation fidelity and accuracy.

Similar in spirit to the existing Lehmann Black Cube, the Studio Cube is smaller and linkable, allowing multiple units to daisy chain and easily accommodate the headphone count of any pro audio scenario. Its two Neutrik 1/4in TRS headphone outputs are universally suitable for all headphone types, and its stereo inputs are high-quality Neutrik XLR/TRS. A pair of TRS through outputs enables the linking.

The Studio Cube is flexible and built with the highest-quality materials. An input selector switches between mono and stereo source, and front-panel LEDs monitor input signal presence and overload for quick diagnostics. The output is Class A, and all units are crafted with selected components in Germany. Users may also purchase a microphone stand mount to attach the unit to a microphone stand or under a table. The Lehmann Audio Studio Cube will be on display in TransAudio NAMM Booth 6945, in Hall A.