LARCAN Cool-Dock Series liquid-cooled transmitters on display at NAB 2012
LARCAN plans to present its new Cool-Dock Series of liquid-cooled UHF and VHF transmitters at NAB 2012. The transmitters are available in power levels starting at 1.5kw. The 10kW model is available in a single cabinet.
The series incorporates new ‘Cool-Dock’ technology that eliminates the need for coolant disconnect for servicing. With no fluid disconnection required for regular service, the transmitters represent a new breakthrough in cost-effective maintenance.
The transmitters also feature broadband design, high-efficiency amplifiers, as well as a compact, modular design that allows for expandability. They also provide extensive monitoring and diagnostics.
