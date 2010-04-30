Kodak introduces new Super 8 film cartridge

Along with vinyl phonograph records, Polaroid instant pictures and tube electronics, Kodak’s venerable Super 8 film format lives on. Kodak has introduced Super 8 Ektachrome 100D Color Reversal Film 7285, a daylight-balanced, 100-speed film incorporating bright saturated colors and fine grain with excellent sharpness.

Why? In this era of digital high-definition video, Phil Vigeant, president of Pro8MM and author of the book “The Power of Super 8,” said users were clamoring for a new Super 8 film. “A 50ft cartridge of Super 8 film scanned to HD is amazing,” he said.

The look of film has kept Super 8 alive. “It’s a versatile, affordable option for filmmakers who require the image quality and flexibility of film,” said Chris Johnson, product manager for Kodak’s Entertainment Imaging Division. “Quantum leaps in film emulsion technology have made Super 8 — once considered a hobbyist’s format — a viable option for professional filmmakers and students.”

In addition to students that want to learn filmmaking, today’s Super 8 is being marketed to professional imagemakers seeking to craft a distinctive look for their project.