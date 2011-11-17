KHON-TV selects Utah Scientific for HD transition
KHON-TV, the Fox affiliate in Honolulu, has purchased a Utah Scientific master control system, routing switcher and related equipment to take its entire operation from SD to HD.
KHON will install a Utah Scientific MC-4000 two-channel master control switcher, a UTAH-400 series digital routing switcher, two MCP-2020 multichannel master control panels, three UTAH-400/MV multiviewers, two GS-4000 graphics stations, an MCP-GUI soft panel and SoftPanel-2 GUI routing switcher. The new equipment will be the backbone of the station's HD operation, with the routing system at the core of its infrastructure. The UTAH-400/144 unit will provide routing for all incoming and outgoing HD signals supporting KHON, as well as those of its digital channels 2.1 and 2.2.
Housed in a compact 9RU frame that includes dual power supplies and optional redundant crosspoints, the UTAH-400 is specifically designed to address the growing requirement for large switching systems with its ability to expand from 8x8 to 1152x1152.
