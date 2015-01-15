KAZT-TV Upgrades to HD With Broadcast Pix

BILLERICA, MASS.—KAZT-TV, an independent station serving Arizona’s Phoenix/Prescott market, produces “The Morning Scramble,” a live morning show from studios in Phoenix and Prescott. In October, the station upgraded both of its facilities to HD production, and anchored both control rooms with Broadcast Pix Granite X production switchers.



While KAZT had upgraded its master control to HD in 2008, its studios were still producing programming in SD.



Each control room was rebuilt and re-cabled in about 10 days. Phoenix was completed in mid-October and Prescott two weeks later. For the HD upgrade, the station purchased the same equipment for both control rooms. The Broadcast Pix systems were purchased through BKW, Inc., a reseller based in Tempe, Ariz. Additional upgrades included new JVC ProHD studio cameras, AJA Ki Pro record decks, 40-inch NEC LCD monitors for the control room video walls. The station is owned by Londen Media Group, LLC.



Granite X supports 22 inputs and seven channels of files, and can integrate cloud-based content from Skype, Twitter, and other online sources during a live production. The Granites replaced an aging Ross analog switcher in Prescott and a Ross digital switcher in Phoenix.

