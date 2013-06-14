JVC Rolls Out 4K Large-Sensor Camera With Nikon Lens Mount

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN—JVC Japan has rolled out a new 4K SD card camera with a Nikon F-mount for interchangeable lenses. The JY-HMQ30 uses a Falconbird image-processing engine, and has a 1.25-inch CMOS sensor capable of 8.29 million pixel imaging, according to JVC. The HMQ30 is said to be able to record 4K footage at 3840x2160 at MPEG-4 at 24, 50 or 60p on four SDHC or SDXC memory cards using an “edge-blending” process that stiches the four images into one. Using four, 64 GB cards, recording time is around four hours, JVC said. AVCHD recording to a single memory card also is supported. Recording at 4K is enabled at a variable bit rate up to 144 Mbps, wtih HD at 28 Mbps.



Four HDMI terminals enable the output/playback of 4K/60p video to a compatible projector or monitor. In the absence of a 4K monitor, a full-HD feed (of one-quarter of the image) can be output from just one of the HDMI interfaces using a featuring called “HD trimming.” A time-lapse function can be set at 1-, 5- and 40-second intervals. The camera has a 3.5-inch LCD monitor and weighs about 4.2 pounds with battery.



For image editing, JVC offers 4K Clip Manager—software that converts the MPEG-4 files to a single ProRes422. Apple Final Cut Pro and Grass Valley Edius are supported.



The JY-HMQ30 is available for order at US$17,500.