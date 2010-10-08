IZotope releases RX 2 audio repair suite

Software designer iZotope has released RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced, updates to their award-winning audio repair software suites. With a range of new features and functionality, iZotope has expanded the scope of RX into any field where audio is recorded or restored.

RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced are designed to repair such audio problems as tonal and broadband noise, hiss, buzz, hum, clicks and crackle, distortion from clipping, and interfering sounds like cell phone rings, dogs barking, car horns, string squeaks, dropped drumsticks and just about anything else.

RX 2 includes iZotope's latest DSP algorithm improvements and the new decrackle and channel operations modules. RX 2 Advanced extends the standard RX with an adaptive denoiser mode, a deconstruct module, third-party plug-in hosting, iZotope 64-bit SRC resampling, MBIT+ dither, iZotope Radius time and pitch control, the ability to export an edit history, multiresolution mode for spectral repair and automatic azimuth correction.

RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced include new visual editing features and functionality such as the magic wand, lasso and brush tools designed for selecting audio in the product's spectrogram, allowing natural freehand selections around problem sounds. The magic wand can automatically select a sound and even its harmonics. After selecting, spectral repair resynthesizes audio, allowing the user to seamlessly remove unwanted sounds or fill in gaps in the recording.

Like the original, RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced are available as both a suite of plug-ins for a DAW and as a dedicated application in both Windows and Mac environments. An extensive edit history tracks every change and allows unlimited undo. RX 2 Advanced adds the ability to export the history to an XML file for archival or forensic documentation. The application also saves complete session information, so the user can restart a session with all history in place.