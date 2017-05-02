IMT Joins Google Cloud Platform Partner Program

LOS ANGELES—Integrated Media Technologies announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Community.



“IMT’s Advanced Consulting team is actively working with a number of customers who are transitioning to the cloud because of the persuasive advantages of a cloud-based OPEX model,” Jason Kranitz, IMT senior vice president of sales said. “IMT is actively involved in the technology design and the business analysis required to effectively marry our next-gen software partners with the Google Cloud Platform.”



Google Cloud Platform’s scalable infrastructure includes solutions for global networking and storage, compute, database support, machine learning, analytics, and more. The platform reduces the demands of infrastructure management for end users and gives IMT the ability to leverage Google’s advanced technologies for its large customer base.



“IMT has always tried to bring leading edge technology solutions to its Media & Entertainment customers,” said IMT CEO Bruce Lyon. “Google Cloud Platform delivers sophisticated services and rock-solid cloud infrastructure for our customers worldwide. It will allow them to build and extend their technology footprint to address the ever-growing needs of the digital media marketplace, increasing both their scale and business velocity. IMT’s focus on technology solutions to drive more business value just got better, faster and cheaper for our customers.”