IBC: Panasonic Touts 3D Camera Orders



AMSTERDAM: The future will be seen in three dimensions, and Panasonic is positioning itself as a key provider of 3D equipment from the camera to the couch.



During the 2010 NAB Show, the company previewed the AG-3DA1, an integrated twin-lens 3D camcorder, and at IBC it announced that more than 800 firm orders have been placed for the camera. The AG-3DA1 began shipping in late August.



Jerome Berrard, director of Panasonic AV Systems Europe, said that about 16 percent of enquiries about the AG-3DA1 came from broadcasting organizations. The majority of enquiries came from the production (36 percent) and rental (21 percent) sectors, with the remainder comming from the educational (7 percent), corporate (1 percent) and other (19 percent) sectors.



Berrard described stereoscopy as one of the “three pillars” that Panasonic is building its future upon, alongside solid-state memory and high quality codecs, and the company has ambitious growth goals for the sector.



In addition to the AG-3DA1, Panasonic is promoting its full line of products for 3D production, including the AG-HMX100 digital AV mixer and the 25-inch BT-3DL2550 LCD video monitor. Christian Sokcevic, general manager for sales and marketing at Pansonic AV Systems Europe, said that the company is partnering with 15 other companies for 3D editing and live production solutions.



— T. Carter Ross



