Hughes announces next-generation satellite internet service

Satellite Internet provider Hughes Network Systems recently announced that it is rolling out a new Internet service, HughesNet Gen4, mid-year 2012.

The new service is built upon a network of high-capacity satellites, ground technology, and in-home devices tightly integrated to deliver high performance and continuous, reliable service.

The provider plans to expand its network with the launch of a new high-capacity satellite in 2012, which will deliver increased download capacity, giving consumers the ability to enjoy music, voice, video, and other media-rich applications.

Over the past several months, Hughes has made enhancements to the HughesNet service to improve customers’ browsing and download experience, including introducing new features such as larger download allowances and the ability to bank unused daily data allowances for future use.

Since summer 2011, Hughes has increased the download allowance of the HughesNet service by 1.5GB per month, while the maximum download speed has been increased by 25 percent, enabling existing customers to experience better video, music, image download, and voice capabilities.