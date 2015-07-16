House of Worship Uses Fujinon Lenses for Satellite Campus Experience

WAYNE, N.J. – Fujinon lenses are helping Manehim, Pa.-based church Lives Change by Christ broadcast HD services to multiple satellite locations across central Pennsylvania, where more than half of the church’s attendees view services, according to Sean McDermott, LCBC production manager. The house of worship acquired two Fujinon XA55x9.5 BESM 2/3-inch studio/field zoom lenses and one XA22x7BES compact studio lens to be used with its Ikegami HDK-95C cameras.

XA55x9.5 BESM

The XA55x9.5 zoom lens has a focal length from 9.5 to 525mm. It comes with a built-in lens support bracket for mounting on an ENG-style camera, optical image stabilization and a 16-bit encoder in order to combine CGI and live images.

The XA22x7BES is a compact studio lens designed for ENG-style cameras and features a wide-angle, high optical quality. It comes standard with a support bracket, RS-232 port for robotics, and remotely controlled 2x range extender.

Fujifilm North America distributes Fujinon lenses out of its Wayne, N.J. location.